GULF OF OMAN (Feb. 18, 2021) – U.S. Navy Retail Service Specialist Seaman Daniel Stoecker verifies the number of phone cards in the ship’s store inventory aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22). San Diego, part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Woods)

