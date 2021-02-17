Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hamburger Wednesdays [Image 24 of 30]

    Hamburger Wednesdays

    GULF OF OMAN

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Woods 

    USS SAN DIEGO (LPD 22)

    210217-N-FO865-2096

    GULF OF OMAN (Feb. 17, 2021) – U.S. Navy Ensign Christopher Gesell, the food service officer, prepares food in the galley aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22). San Diego, part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Woods)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.27.2021 02:17
    Photo ID: 6535713
    VIRIN: 210217-N-FO865-2096
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hamburger Wednesdays [Image 30 of 30], by PO2 Brandon Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Main Space Fire Drill
    Main Space Fire Drill
    Main Space Fire Drill
    Main Space Fire Drill
    Bridge Watchstanders at Night
    Main Space Fire Drill
    Bridge Watchstanders at Night
    Bridge Watchstanders at Night
    Bridge Watchstanders at Night
    Bridge Watchstanders at Night
    Bridge Watchstanders at Night
    Engineering Watchstanders
    Engineering Watchstanders
    Engineering Watchstanders
    Engineering Watchstanders
    Engineering Watchstanders
    USS San Diego Replenished by USNS Big Horn
    USS San Diego Replenished by USNS Big Horn
    Engineering Watchstanders
    USS San Diego Replenished by USNS Big Horn
    Hamburger Wednesdays
    Hamburger Wednesdays
    Hamburger Wednesdays
    Hamburger Wednesdays
    Hamburger Wednesdays
    Ship’s Store Inventory
    Ship’s Store Inventory
    Ship’s Store Inventory
    Ship’s Store Inventory
    Ship’s Store Inventory

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MKIARG15MEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT