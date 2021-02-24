IBOLC in Kuwait

2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team hosted an Infantry Basic Officer Leader

Course for Kuwait Land Forces' Infantry and Armor officers in Kuwait, from the

14th to the 24th of February, 2021. KLF were instructed on squad level tactics

to include react to in-direct fire, react to contact, ambush, and flank

maneuvers and actions. 2ABCT is deployed to southwest Asia in support of

Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army Photo by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)

