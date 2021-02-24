Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IBOLC in Kuwait [Image 7 of 9]

    IBOLC in Kuwait

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael West 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team hosted an Infantry Basic Officer Leader
    Course for Kuwait Land Forces' Infantry and Armor officers in Kuwait, from the
    14th to the 24th of February, 2021. KLF were instructed on squad level tactics
    to include react to in-direct fire, react to contact, ambush, and flank
    maneuvers and actions. 2ABCT is deployed to southwest Asia in support of
    Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Army Photo by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    Fort Bliss
    1AD
    Kuwait Land Forces
    2ABCT

