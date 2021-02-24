Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exercise Patriot Sands 2021 [Image 3 of 3]

    Exercise Patriot Sands 2021

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Caleb Roland 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    Members of the 315th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina look out at the flightline from aboard a C-17 Globemaster III on February 24, 2021 during Exercise Patriot Sands. Exercise PATRIOT SANDS is an annual Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command exercise for Contingency Response Squadrons/Flights to train to deploy within 72 hours of tasking as a Contingency Response Element (CRE). A CRE is the front line of command and control, comprised of experienced airlift and operations personnel to manage, coordinate, and control air mobility assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Roland)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 20:12
    Photo ID: 6535539
    VIRIN: 210224-F-YD471-0091
    Resolution: 5446x3631
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Patriot Sands 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Caleb Roland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Patriot Sands 2021
    Exercise Patriot Sands 2021
    Exercise Patriot Sands 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Contingency Response Element
    Contingency Response
    CRS
    Patriot Sands

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT