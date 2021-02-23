Exercise Patriot Sands 2021

A Hydrema 910 mine clearing vehicle is weighed on February 23, 2021 as part of a joint airlift inspection at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina in support of Exercise Patriot Sands.Exercise PATRIOT SANDS is an annual Headquarters Air Force Reserve Command exercise for Contingency Response Squadrons/Flights to train to deploy within 72 hours of tasking as a Contingency Response Element (CRE). A CRE is the front line of command and control, comprised of experienced airlift and operations personnel to manage, coordinate, and control air mobility assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Roland)

