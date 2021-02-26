Sustainment Brigade Sergeant's Time Training

Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, learn how to indentify objects and fill out a range card during Sergeant's Time Training at the battalion motorpool on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on February 26, 2021. Sergeant's Time Training is used to provide soldiers with necessary soldier training to help improve basic soldiering tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 19:03 Photo ID: 6535444 VIRIN: 210226-A-RN631-101 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.52 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US