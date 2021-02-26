Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainment Brigade Sergeant's Time Training [Image 8 of 8]

    Sustainment Brigade Sergeant's Time Training

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Warren Davies of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, instructs soldiers on how to identify sectors of fire and how to fill out a range card during Sergeant's Time Training at the battalion motorpool on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on February 26, 2021. Sergeant's Time Training is used to provide soldiers with necessary soldier training to help improve basic soldiering tasks. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    VIRIN: 210226-A-RN631-154
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    This work, Sustainment Brigade Sergeant's Time Training [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS

    25th Infantry Division
    Force readiness
    Sergeant's Time Training
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

