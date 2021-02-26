Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Austin Participates in Black History Month Virtual Engagement [Image 11 of 12]

    Secretary Austin Participates in Black History Month Virtual Engagement

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando    

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby watches as Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III participates from an adjacent room in a Black History Month virtual engagement with Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) high school students from Fort Knox and Fort Campbell High Schools, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 26, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

