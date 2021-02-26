Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby watches as Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III participates from an adjacent room in a Black History Month virtual engagement with Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) high school students from Fort Knox and Fort Campbell High Schools, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 26, 2021. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 17:51 Photo ID: 6535278 VIRIN: 210226-D-BN624-0179 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 8.41 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary Austin Participates in Black History Month Virtual Engagement [Image 12 of 12], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.