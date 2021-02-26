Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army CIO and G-6 Bid Farewell To Deputy CIO Greg Garcia [Image 12 of 12]

    Army CIO and G-6 Bid Farewell To Deputy CIO Greg Garcia

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Edward Loomis 

    Headquarters, Department of the Army, Chief Information Officer/G-6

    Army G-6 Lt. Gen. John Morrison (right) reads well-wishes to Greg Garcia (left), Deputy Chief Information Officer, during a farewell ceremony to recognize Garcia as he transitions to the civil sector after a 38-year career of government service. The ceremony was held in the CIO and G-6 Conference Room at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia on February 26, 2021.

    Selfless Service
    Information Technology
    Employee Recognition

