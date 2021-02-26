Army CIO and G-6 Bid Farewell To Deputy CIO Greg Garcia

Army G-6 Lt. Gen. John Morrison (right) reads well-wishes to Greg Garcia (left), Deputy Chief Information Officer, during a farewell ceremony to recognize Garcia as he transitions to the civil sector after a 38-year career of government service. The ceremony was held in the CIO and G-6 Conference Room at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia on February 26, 2021.
