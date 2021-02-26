Army CIO and G-6 Bid Farewell To Deputy CIO Greg Garcia

Photo By Edward Loomis | Army G-6 Lt. Gen. John Morrison (right) reads well-wishes to Greg Garcia (left),...... read more read more Photo By Edward Loomis | Army G-6 Lt. Gen. John Morrison (right) reads well-wishes to Greg Garcia (left), Deputy Chief Information Officer, during a farewell ceremony to recognize Garcia as he transitions to the civil sector after a 38-year career of government service. The ceremony was held in the CIO and G-6 Conference Room at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia on February 26, 2021. see less | View Image Page

Army Chief Information Officer Dr. Raj Iyer and Deputy Chief of Staff G-6 Lt. Gen. John Morrison and others gathered to bid Deputy CIO Greg Garcia farewell on Friday, February 26 at the Pentagon.



“Greg, you have been a great inspiration for the next generation, and I am very sure you will continue to do wonderful things in your new life and career,” Iyer said as he officiated at the ceremony highlighting a distinguished government service career that began 38 years earlier as an entry-level civilian employee and ended as a tier-three Department of Defense senior executive.



“We wish you all the best and congratulate you on your service to the nation,” Iyer said.



Coronavirus measures limited in-person attendance for the ceremony. However, a number of executive-level colleagues were able to attend virtually, including former Army CIO/G-6 Lt. Gen. (Retired) Bruce Crawford, former Department of Defense Deputy CIO Essye Miller and former Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion.



Garcia arrived at the previously combined CIO/G-6 organization in October 2018 to serve as its deputy and Chief Data Officer. Following the Army’s decision to realign CIO and G-6 into separate staffs advising the Secretary of the Army and Chief of Staff of the Army, respectively, Garcia served as the Army’s acting CIO for three months until Iyer’s arrival in November 2020.



“What I learned very, very quickly about Greg is he can lead and drive on outcomes. He has such an operational focus,” Morrison said, describing Garcia’s teamwork during the realignment process. “When I came here and we were standing up separate CIO and G-6 organizations, I watched his leadership as he was constantly working to make sure both organizations were going to be successful.”



As the Deputy CIO/G-6, Garcia played a critically important role starting in March 2020 as the Army rapidly adapted its information technology requirements in response to coronavirus and the need for vastly expanded telework capacity.



Garcia came to the Army Staff after serving as the Army Corps of Engineers CIO, and the Army’s 53rd Chief of Engineers Lt. Gen. (Retired) Thomas Bostick sent well-wishes for his transition to work in the civilian sector.



“Greg, thank you for your dedicated and loyal service to the Army and our Nation,” Bostick wrote. “We wish you and your family good health and happiness as you move on to the next chapter of your life which I'm certain will be equally successful.”



Army Chief Information Officer public website: https://www.army.mil/cio

Army Deputy Chief of Staff G-6 public website https://www.army.mil/g6