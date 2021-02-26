210226-N-MK924-1048 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 26, 2021) – Airman Alexander Vichroski polishes an Aqueous film forming foam (AFFF) nozzle on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 26. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Hinson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 16:06
|Photo ID:
|6535108
|VIRIN:
|210226-N-MK924-1052
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripoli [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Joshua Hinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
