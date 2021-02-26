210226-N-MK924-1019 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 26, 2021) – Logistics Specialist 1st Class Gene Nuevo processes paperwork for mail orderlies aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 26. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Hinson/Released)
This work, Tripoli [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Joshua Hinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
