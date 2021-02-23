Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35C aerial refueling [Image 2 of 4]

    F-35C aerial refueling

    UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Kyra Helwick 

    F-35 Lightning II Pax River ITF   

    Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jay “Biz” Zarra, Pax River F-35 Integrated Test Force, flies over islands in the Chesapeake Bay while conducting an aerial refueling flight in an F-35C from Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, Feb. 23, 2021.
    US Navy photo

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35C aerial refueling [Image 4 of 4], by Kyra Helwick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

