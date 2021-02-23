F-35C aerial refueling

Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jay “Biz” Zarra, Pax River F-35 Integrated Test Force, flies over islands in the Chesapeake Bay while conducting an aerial refueling flight in an F-35C from Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, Feb. 23, 2021.
US Navy photo
