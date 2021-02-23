Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jay “Biz” Zarra, Pax River F-35 Integrated Test Force, flies over islands in the Chesapeake Bay while conducting an aerial refueling flight in an F-35C from Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, Feb. 23, 2021.

US Navy photo by Kyra Helwick

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 13:28 Photo ID: 6534644 VIRIN: 210223-O-PF253-996 Resolution: 3600x2403 Size: 4.06 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35C aerial refueling [Image 4 of 4], by Kyra Helwick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.