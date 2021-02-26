Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Lee benefits from brass recovery [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort Lee benefits from brass recovery

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    A bucket loader dumps brass into a trailer bed so it can be hauled away for recycling. The program is part of the Qualified Recycling Program here. It is managed by the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Management Division with support from Logistics Readiness Center - Lee and Mission Integrated Contracting Command – Lee. (U.S. Army Photo)

    recycling
    environmental
    IMCOM
    community support
    Net Zero
    reuse
    Fort-Lee-News-2021

