Fort Lee benefits from brass recovery

Crates and barrels filled with brass casings are “money in the bank” for Fort Lee. Before it’s sold, the material is sent through specialized “popper and deformer” equipment to ensure it can be safely loaded, hauled away and recycled. The latest shipment of 37,180 pounds netted just over $87,000 for the installation. (U.S. Army Photo)

