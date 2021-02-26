Fort Lee benefits from brass recovery

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Crates and barrels filled with brass casings are “money in the bank” for Fort Lee. Before it’s sold, the material is sent through specialized “popper and deformer” equipment to ensure it can be safely loaded, hauled away and recycled. The latest shipment of 37,180 pounds netted just over $87,000 for the installation. (U.S. Army Photo)

    recycling
    environmental
    IMCOM
    community support
    Net Zero
    reuse
    Fort-Lee-News-2021

