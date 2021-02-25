Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Secretary of Defense and Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Observe COVID-19 Vaccinations Aboard USS Essex [Image 13 of 13]

    Secretary of Defense and Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Observe COVID-19 Vaccinations Aboard USS Essex

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Regena Kowitz 

    Naval Medical Forces Pacific

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with Rear Adm. Tim Weber, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, during a visit to USS Essex (LHD 2) to observe COVID-19 vaccinations. Essex held a voluntary mass vaccination event as the Navy continues distribution of the vaccine in accordance with the Department of Defense's prioritized schema to protect the health and readiness of service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Regena Kowitz/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 13:03
    Photo ID: 6534612
    VIRIN: 210225-N-UJ980-0047
    Resolution: 3912x5868
    Size: 12.18 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense and Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Observe COVID-19 Vaccinations Aboard USS Essex [Image 13 of 13], by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary of Defense and Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Observe COVID-19 Vaccinations Aboard USS Essex
    Secretary of Defense and Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Observe COVID-19 Vaccinations Aboard USS Essex
    Secretary of Defense and Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Observe COVID-19 Vaccinations Aboard USS Essex
    Secretary of Defense and Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Observe COVID-19 Vaccinations Aboard USS Essex
    Secretary of Defense and Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Observe COVID-19 Vaccinations Aboard USS Essex
    Secretary of Defense and Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Observe COVID-19 Vaccinations Aboard USS Essex
    Secretary of Defense and Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Observe COVID-19 Vaccinations Aboard USS Essex
    Secretary of Defense and Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Observe COVID-19 Vaccinations Aboard USS Essex
    Secretary of Defense and Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Observe COVID-19 Vaccinations Aboard USS Essex
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Gets COVID-19 Vaccine
    Secretary of Defense and Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Observe COVID-19 Vaccinations Aboard USS Essex
    Secretary of Defense and Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Observe COVID-19 Vaccinations Aboard USS Essex
    Secretary of Defense and Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Observe COVID-19 Vaccinations Aboard USS Essex

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Essex
    Secretary of Defense
    vaccine
    Navy Medicine
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT