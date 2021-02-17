Hush House Uninstalled Engine Run

An Aerospace Propulsion specialist from the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard mans the Control Cab during an uninstalled General Electric F110-129 jet engine run in the 148th Fighter Wing's newly modified Hush House. A Hush House is an enclosed, noise-suppressed facility used for testing aircraft systems, including propulsion mechanics, electronics, pneumatics. Installed or uninstalled jet engines can be run under actual load conditions without creating noise pollution. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)

