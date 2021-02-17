An uninstalled General Electric F110-129 jet engine is ready for testing in the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard Hush House. A Hush House is an enclosed, noise-suppressed facility used for testing aircraft systems, including propulsion mechanics, electronics, pneumatics. Installed or uninstalled jet engines can be run under actual load conditions without creating noise pollution. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2021 09:56
|Photo ID:
|6534362
|VIRIN:
|210217-Z-BQ052-0008
|Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
This work, Hush House Uninstalled Engine Run [Image 5 of 5], by Audra Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
