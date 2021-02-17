Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hush House Uninstalled Engine Run [Image 1 of 5]

    Hush House Uninstalled Engine Run

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Audra Flanagan 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An uninstalled General Electric F110-129 jet engine is ready for testing in the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard Hush House. A Hush House is an enclosed, noise-suppressed facility used for testing aircraft systems, including propulsion mechanics, electronics, pneumatics. Installed or uninstalled jet engines can be run under actual load conditions without creating noise pollution. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 09:56
    Photo ID: 6534362
    VIRIN: 210217-Z-BQ052-0008
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hush House Uninstalled Engine Run [Image 5 of 5], by Audra Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Propulsion
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    Jet Engines

