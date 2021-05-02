Sterett Sailors Stand Watch

210205-N-NC885-2006 STRAIT OF MALACCA (Feb. 5, 2021) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Kailyn Phillips, from Suffolk, Va., (front) makes a watch log entry while Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Nicholas Cabilin, from Newbern, N.C., monitors the scope for contacts aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) during a Strait of Malacca transit. Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson)

