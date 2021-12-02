Sterett Sailor Makes Music

210212-N-NC885-2012 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 12, 2021) Sonar Technician 2nd Class Kailyn Phillips, from Suffolk, Va., composes music during his free time aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson)

