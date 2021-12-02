Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sterett Sailor Makes Music [Image 3 of 5]

    Sterett Sailor Makes Music

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Seaman Drace Wilson 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    210212-N-NC885-2012 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 12, 2021) Sonar Technician 2nd Class Kailyn Phillips, from Suffolk, Va., composes music during his free time aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104). Sterett is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Drace Wilson)

