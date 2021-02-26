Command Fitness Leader Training onboard NSF Diego Garcia (Feb. 2021)

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Feb. 26, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 1st Class Anthony Clarence, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Site Diego Garcia, performs stretches with other command fitness leaders (CFL) during a CFL training course at the base gym onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Feb. 26, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariterese Merrique/released).

