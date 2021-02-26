Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Fitness Leader Training onboard NSF Diego Garcia (Feb. 2021) [Image 2 of 7]

    Command Fitness Leader Training onboard NSF Diego Garcia (Feb. 2021)

    FPO, AP, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mariterese Merrique 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Feb. 26, 2021) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Assyrian Brunson, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Diego Garcia, and other command fitness leaders (CFL) perform planks during a CFL training course at the base gym onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Feb. 26, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariterese Merrique/released).

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.26.2021 03:52
    VIRIN: 210226-N-XZ205-1021
    Location: FPO, AP, IO
    Command Fitness Leader
    Sailors
    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    British Indian Ocean Territory
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

