DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Feb. 26, 2021) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Assyrian Brunson, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit Diego Garcia, and other command fitness leaders (CFL) perform planks during a CFL training course at the base gym onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Feb. 26, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mariterese Merrique/released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 02.26.2021 03:52 Photo ID: 6534027 VIRIN: 210226-N-XZ205-1021 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.52 MB Location: FPO, AP, IO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Fitness Leader Training onboard NSF Diego Garcia (Feb. 2021) [Image 7 of 7], by SA Mariterese Merrique, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.