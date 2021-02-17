Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF leaders promote Arctic Defense and Security Orientation course

    PACAF leaders promote Arctic Defense and Security Orientation course

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, the Pacific Air Forces command chief, displays his Arctic tab at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 17, 2021. PACAF leadership conducted an immersion tour of JBER to learn about the installation's role in readiness and defense in the Arctic as well as focusing on how the base remains postured for the future through new and innovative ideas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 20:30
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    This work, PACAF leaders promote Arctic Defense and Security Orientation course [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBER

