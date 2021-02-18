PACAF leaders promote Arctic Defense and Security Orientation course

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, the Pacific Air Forces commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, the Pacific Air Forces command chief, display their Arctic tabs for a photograph at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 18, 2021. PACAF leadership conducted an immersion tour of JBER to learn about the installation's role in readiness and defense in the Arctic as well as focusing on how the base remains postured for the future through new and innovative ideas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth)

