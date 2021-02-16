U.S. Army Soldier assigned with the Michigan National Guard’s COVID-19 response Task Force Spartan, directs Ottawa residents who are coming to get their vaccination to a parking spot at a community based COVID-19 vaccination clinic, in Holland, Michigan, Feb. 16, 2021. He is part of the Guard’s COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Teams requested by the Ottawa County Health Department to provide vaccines at the Holland Civic Center. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 18:52
|Photo ID:
|6533537
|VIRIN:
|200216-Z-FY465-1095
|Resolution:
|4662x3330
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|HOLLAND, MI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan National Guard vaccinating more Holland residents than originally anticipated [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
