U.S. Army Soldier assigned with the Michigan National Guard’s COVID-19 response Task Force Spartan, directs Ottawa residents who are coming to get their vaccination to a parking spot at a community based COVID-19 vaccination clinic, in Holland, Michigan, Feb. 16, 2021. He is part of the Guard’s COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Teams requested by the Ottawa County Health Department to provide vaccines at the Holland Civic Center. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2021 Date Posted: 02.25.2021 18:52 Photo ID: 6533537 VIRIN: 200216-Z-FY465-1095 Resolution: 4662x3330 Size: 1.69 MB Location: HOLLAND, MI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan National Guard vaccinating more Holland residents than originally anticipated [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.