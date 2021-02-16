Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard vaccinating more Holland residents than originally anticipated

    Michigan National Guard vaccinating more Holland residents than originally anticipated

    HOLLAND, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera 

    Michigan National Guard

    A Michigan Army National Guard medic who is assigned with the Michigan National Guard’s COVID-19 response Task Force Spartan, vaccinates an Ottawa resident at a community based COVID-19 vaccination clinic, in Holland, Michigan, Feb. 16, 2021. . He is part of the Guard’s COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Teams requested by the Ottawa County Health Department to provide vaccines at the Holland Civic Center. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard vaccinating more Holland residents than originally anticipated [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

