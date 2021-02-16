A Michigan Army National Guard medic who is assigned with the Michigan National Guard’s COVID-19 response Task Force Spartan, vaccinates an Ottawa resident at a community based COVID-19 vaccination clinic, in Holland, Michigan, Feb. 16, 2021. . He is part of the Guard’s COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Teams requested by the Ottawa County Health Department to provide vaccines at the Holland Civic Center. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 18:52
|Photo ID:
|6533535
|VIRIN:
|200216-Z-FY465-1014
|Resolution:
|3648x3648
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|HOLLAND, MI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Michigan National Guard vaccinating more Holland residents than originally anticipated
