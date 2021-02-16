Michigan National Guard vaccinating more Holland residents than originally anticipated

A Michigan Army National Guard medic who is assigned with the Michigan National Guard’s COVID-19 response Task Force Spartan, vaccinates an Ottawa resident at a community based COVID-19 vaccination clinic, in Holland, Michigan, Feb. 16, 2021. . He is part of the Guard’s COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Teams requested by the Ottawa County Health Department to provide vaccines at the Holland Civic Center. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

