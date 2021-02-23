Atsugi Post Office Inspection

ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 23, 2021) – NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka Regional Postal Manager James Clark (left) reviews mail delivery records with Chief Logistics Specialist Travis Bonn (right) during the annual postal inspection held onboard the Atsugi Post Office.
The Atsugi Post Office supports over 5,000 customers onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi and typically sorts up to 1,000 packages per day.
