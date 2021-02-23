Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Atsugi Post Office Inspection [Image 1 of 4]

    Atsugi Post Office Inspection

    ATSUGI, JAPAN

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Brandon Taylor 

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka

    ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 23, 2021) – David Jeffco, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka postal advisor (back), reviews a checklist with Logistics Specialist Seaman Jamin Riddick (front) during an annual postal inspection onboard the Atsugi Post Office.

    The Atsugi Post Office supports over 5,000 customers onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi and typically sorts up to 1,000 packages per day.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 17:30
    Photo ID: 6533404
    VIRIN: 210223-N-RH139-002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: ATSUGI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atsugi Post Office Inspection [Image 4 of 4], by Brandon Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Atsugi Post Office Inspection
    Atsugi Post Office Inspection
    Atsugi Post Office Inspection
    Atsugi Post Office Inspection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Post Office
    Atsugi
    postal
    NAVSUP
    USN
    C400
    USCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT