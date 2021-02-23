ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 23, 2021) – David Jeffco, NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka postal advisor (back), reviews a checklist with Logistics Specialist Seaman Jamin Riddick (front) during an annual postal inspection onboard the Atsugi Post Office.



The Atsugi Post Office supports over 5,000 customers onboard Naval Air Facility Atsugi and typically sorts up to 1,000 packages per day.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Date Posted: 02.25.2021 17:30 Photo ID: 6533404 VIRIN: 210223-N-RH139-002 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.51 MB Location: ATSUGI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Atsugi Post Office Inspection [Image 4 of 4], by Brandon Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.