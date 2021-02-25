647th Regional Support Group (FWD) holds Extremism Stand Down

Soldiers from the 647th Regional Support Group (Forward), assigned to the Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade, listen during a discussion and listening session, Feb. 25, at Fort Bliss, Texas. Col. Burk, commander, 647th RSG (FWD), led the discussion on extremism, diversity, and inclusion. The Secretary of Defense directed a military-wide stand down addressing extremism in the ranks.
|02.25.2021
|02.25.2021 17:18
|6533373
|210225-A-GJ246-0008
|4176x2208
|1.93 MB
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|2
|0
