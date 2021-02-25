Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    647th Regional Support Group (FWD) holds Extremism Stand Down [Image 4 of 4]

    647th Regional Support Group (FWD) holds Extremism Stand Down

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Capt. Brandon Fambro 

    Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade

    Soldiers from the 647th Regional Support Group (Forward), assigned to the Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade, listen during a discussion and listening session, Feb. 25, at Fort Bliss, Texas. Col. Burk, commander, 647th RSG (FWD), led the discussion on extremism, diversity, and inclusion. The Secretary of Defense directed a military-wide stand down addressing extremism in the ranks.

