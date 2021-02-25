647th Regional Support Group (FWD) holds Extremism Stand Down

Maj. Shiloh Hagaman, standing, physical security officer in charge, 647th Regional Support Group (Forward), assigned to the Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade, speaks during a discussion and listening session, Feb. 25, at Fort Bliss, Texas. Col. Duane Burk, commander, 647th RSG (FWD), led the discussion on extremism, diversity, and inclusion. The Secretary of Defense directed a military-wide stand down addressing extremism in the ranks.

