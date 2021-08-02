Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve crews traversed Texas landscape for deployment training [Image 2 of 2]

    Reserve crews traversed Texas landscape for deployment training

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    913th Airlift Group

    An Air Force Reserve pilot spots a mountain on the horizon on Feb. 8, 2021, in Texas. The 327th Airlift Squadron used the diverse and large central Texas landscape to conduct deployment training among various dirt landing zones, training drop zones, as well as regional and military runways, Feb. 8-12, 2021. Health precaution measures were used to mitigate COVID-19 risks and training was adjusted to adapt to the severe winter weather that swept the country. (courtesy photo)

    This work, Reserve crews traversed Texas landscape for deployment training [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

