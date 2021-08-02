An Air Force Reserve pilot spots a mountain on the horizon on Feb. 8, 2021, in Texas. The 327th Airlift Squadron used the diverse and large central Texas landscape to conduct deployment training among various dirt landing zones, training drop zones, as well as regional and military runways, Feb. 8-12, 2021. Health precaution measures were used to mitigate COVID-19 risks and training was adjusted to adapt to the severe winter weather that swept the country. (courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2021 Date Posted: 02.25.2021 16:05 Photo ID: 6533195 VIRIN: 210208-F-ZZ999-0003 Resolution: 640x457 Size: 174.21 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reserve crews traversed Texas landscape for deployment training [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.