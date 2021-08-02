The 327th Airlift Squadron used the diverse and large landscape to conduct deployment training among various dirt landing zones, training drop zones, as well as regional and military runways, Feb. 8-12, 2021. Health precaution measures were used to mitigate COVID-19 risks and training was adjusted to adapt to the severe winter weather that swept the country. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 15:39
|Photo ID:
|6533167
|VIRIN:
|210208-F-ZZ999-0011
|Resolution:
|640x512
|Size:
|255.53 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reserve crews traversed Texas landscape for deployment training [Image 2 of 2], by Maj. ashley walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT