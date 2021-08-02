Reserve crews traversed Texas landscape for deployment training

The 327th Airlift Squadron used the diverse and large landscape to conduct deployment training among various dirt landing zones, training drop zones, as well as regional and military runways, Feb. 8-12, 2021. Health precaution measures were used to mitigate COVID-19 risks and training was adjusted to adapt to the severe winter weather that swept the country. (courtesy photo)

