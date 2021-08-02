Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve crews traversed Texas landscape for deployment training [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2021

    Photo by Maj. ashley walker 

    913th Airlift Group

    The 327th Airlift Squadron used the diverse and large landscape to conduct deployment training among various dirt landing zones, training drop zones, as well as regional and military runways, Feb. 8-12, 2021. Health precaution measures were used to mitigate COVID-19 risks and training was adjusted to adapt to the severe winter weather that swept the country. (courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2021
