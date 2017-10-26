U.S. Army Spc. Robert Hawthorne, an unmanned aircraft systems repairer with the Georgia Army National Guard’s Delta Company, 177th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, refuels an RQ-7B Shadow during training, Oct. 26, 2017, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. William Carraway)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 15:59
|Photo ID:
|6533178
|VIRIN:
|171026-Z-AA000-0001
|Resolution:
|5494x3662
|Size:
|4.46 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Keep them flying [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
