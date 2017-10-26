Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keep them flying [Image 2 of 2]

    Keep them flying

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2017

    Photo by Maj. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Robert Hawthorne, an unmanned aircraft systems repairer with the Georgia Army National Guard’s Delta Company, 177th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, refuels an RQ-7B Shadow during training, Oct. 26, 2017, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. William Carraway)

    This work, Keep them flying [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia Army National Guard
    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    National Guard
    177th Brigade Engineer Battalion

