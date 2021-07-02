Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weapons Check [Image 1 of 2]

    Weapons Check

    FOREST PARK, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Georgia National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the Georgia Army National Guard’s Forest Park-based Delta Company, 177th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, inspect crew-served weapons during drill weekend, Feb. 7, 2021, at the unit’s armory in Forest Park, Georgia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Jacob Worthan)

    This work, Weapons Check [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

