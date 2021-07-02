U.S. Army Soldiers from the Georgia Army National Guard’s Forest Park-based Delta Company, 177th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, inspect crew-served weapons during drill weekend, Feb. 7, 2021, at the unit’s armory in Forest Park, Georgia. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Jacob Worthan)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 15:59
|Photo ID:
|6533177
|VIRIN:
|210207-Z-AA000-0001
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|166.64 KB
|Location:
|FOREST PARK, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Weapons Check [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
