    Team Dover celebrates diversity through ‘Taste the World’ event

    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Angel Luna, 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron superintendent, tries samples of various dishes during the “Taste the World” event hosted by the Diversity and Inclusion Working Group at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 24, 2021. The event celebrated diversity by showcasing dishes from different parts of the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Cydney Lee)

    Dover AFB
    diversity
    inclusion
    Team Dover
    Taste the World
    Diversity and Inclusion Working Group

