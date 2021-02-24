Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Oscar Company Class [Image 5 of 10]

    Oscar Company Class

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A recruit with Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, takes notes during a class on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Feb. 24, 2021. Recruits take classes to prepare for final testing which is a graduation requirement. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 15:38
    Photo ID: 6533127
    VIRIN: 210224-M-IG436-0067
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oscar Company Class [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Ryan Hageali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oscar Company Class
    Oscar Company Class
    Oscar Company Class
    Oscar Company Class
    Oscar Company Class
    Oscar Company Class
    Oscar Company Class
    Oscar Company Class
    Oscar Company Class
    Oscar Company Class

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    parris island
    recruits
    marines
    recruit training
    Ryan Hageali

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT