Oscar Company Class

A recruit with Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, takes notes during a class on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Feb. 24, 2021. Recruits take classes to prepare for final testing which is a graduation requirement. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 15:38
|Photo ID:
|6533127
|VIRIN:
|210224-M-IG436-0067
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
