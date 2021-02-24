Oscar Company Class

Recruits with Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, listen to a class on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Feb. 24, 2021. Recruits take classes to prepare for final testing which is a graduation requirement. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali)

