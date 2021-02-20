Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Walking on the wing [Image 1 of 2]

    Walking on the wing

    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Emery 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force crew chief with the 6th Maintenance Group walks on the wing of a KC-135 Stratotanker on the flightline on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. on February 22, 2021. Crew chiefs reguarally inspect the Stratotankers to keep them ready for the mission at hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 10:02
    Photo ID: 6532574
    VIRIN: 210220-F-UV276-1001
    Resolution: 1440x966
    Size: 289.99 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Walking on the wing [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Walking on the wing
    Walking on the wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flightline
    kc135
    macdill
    usaf
    927th
    afreserves

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT