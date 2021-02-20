A U.S. Air Force crew chief with the 6th Maintenance Group walks on the wing of a KC-135 Stratotanker on the flightline on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. on February 22, 2021. Crew chiefs reguarally inspect the Stratotankers to keep them ready for the mission at hand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 10:02
|Photo ID:
|6532575
|VIRIN:
|210220-F-UV276-1002
|Resolution:
|1440x966
|Size:
|297.07 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walking on the wing [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
