Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Occupational Medicine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 3, 2021) - Hospitalman Valentina Godbolt checks in a patient at the Occupational Medicine Clinic at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville. A native of Lake City, Florida, Godbolt says, “We treat everyone who comes through our doors like family, with warm smiles and excellent care!” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith/Released) #FacesofNHJax

