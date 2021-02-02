Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Occupational Medicine [Image 3 of 3]

    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Occupational Medicine

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 3, 2021) - Hospitalman Valentina Godbolt checks in a patient at the Occupational Medicine Clinic at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville. A native of Lake City, Florida, Godbolt says, “We treat everyone who comes through our doors like family, with warm smiles and excellent care!” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith/Released) #FacesofNHJax

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 09:55
    Photo ID: 6532547
    VIRIN: 210203-N-QA097-001
    Resolution: 1209x979
    Size: 297.98 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Hospitalman
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Occupational Medicine
    Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville

