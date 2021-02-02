JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 3, 2021) - Hospitalman Valentina Godbolt checks in a patient at the Occupational Medicine Clinic at Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville. A native of Lake City, Florida, Godbolt says, “We treat everyone who comes through our doors like family, with warm smiles and excellent care!” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith/Released) #FacesofNHJax
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 09:55
|Photo ID:
|6532547
|VIRIN:
|210203-N-QA097-001
|Resolution:
|1209x979
|Size:
|297.98 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville Occupational Medicine [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT