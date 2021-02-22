U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., observes aerial refueling processes and capabilities of the KC-46A Pegasus during an operational survey out of Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 22, 2021. At full operational capability, the KC-46A will be able to provide next generation aerial refueling support to Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and partner-nation receivers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 09:44
|Photo ID:
|6532542
|VIRIN:
|210222-F-OF524-0283
|Resolution:
|3576x2384
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CSAF joins KC-46A operational survey sortie [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Christopher Drzazgowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
