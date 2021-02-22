CSAF joins KC-46A operational survey sortie

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., mans the boom operator station while observing aerial refueling processes and capabilities of the KC-46A Pegasus during an operational survey out of Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 22, 2021. At full operational capability, the KC-46A will be able to provide next generation aerial refueling support to Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and partner-nation receivers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)

