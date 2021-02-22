Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF joins KC-46A operational survey sortie [Image 6 of 10]

    CSAF joins KC-46A operational survey sortie

    MD, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Drzazgowski 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., mans the boom operator station while observing aerial refueling processes and capabilities of the KC-46A Pegasus during an operational survey out of Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 22, 2021. At full operational capability, the KC-46A will be able to provide next generation aerial refueling support to Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and partner-nation receivers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)

