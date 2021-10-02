Coast Guard Cutter Kimball conducts patrol to increase maritime presence and support in Pacific

While patrolling approximately 3,600 miles in the Philippine Sea, the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball’s law enforcement team conducted its first ever at-sea boarding, Feb. 10, 2021. As part of Operation Blue Pacific, the crew of the Kimball deployed in support of national security goals of stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball/Released)
