    Coast Guard Cutter Kimball conducts patrol to increase maritime presence and support in Pacific

    Coast Guard Cutter Kimball conducts patrol to increase maritime presence and support in Pacific

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    While patrolling approximately 3,600 miles in the Philippine Sea, the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball’s law enforcement team conducted its first ever at-sea boarding, Feb. 10, 2021. As part of Operation Blue Pacific, the crew of the Kimball deployed in support of national security goals of stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    Kimball
    CGC Kimball
    Coast Guard Cutter Kimball

