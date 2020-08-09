The 15th Wing’s innovation unit, Aloha Spark, launched the 15th Wing’s Surfing to Success campaign that allows airmen to submit their innovation ideas to be voted on by other service members with the winners being executed by Aloha Spark at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 24, 2021. The campaign was originally planned to only permit five winners to be chosen, but after more than 30 ideas were submitted, 14 ideas were selected by 15 WG leadership. (Courtesy Photo)

