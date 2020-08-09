Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Surfing to success [Image 2 of 2]

    Surfing to success

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Photo by 1st Lt. Amber Kelly-Herard 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    The 15th Wing’s innovation unit, Aloha Spark, launched the 15th Wing’s Surfing to Success campaign that allows airmen to submit their innovation ideas to be voted on by other service members with the winners being executed by Aloha Spark at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 24, 2021. The campaign was originally planned to only permit five winners to be chosen, but after more than 30 ideas were submitted, 14 ideas were selected by 15 WG leadership. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 23:00
    Photo ID: 6531954
    VIRIN: 200224-F-F3710-0002
    Resolution: 768x1024
    Size: 353.31 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surfing to success [Image 2 of 2], by 1st Lt. Amber Kelly-Herard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Surfing to success
    Surfing to success

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    JBPHH
    15th Wing
    Innovation
    Aloha Spark

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT