    Surfing to success [Image 1 of 2]

    Surfing to success

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Photo by 1st Lt. Amber Kelly-Herard 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Aloha Spark serves as the 15th Wing’s innovation unit to help foster an environment where airmen can contribute to innovation and increase effectiveness at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 24, 2021. The Aloha Spark office is outfitted with high-tech equipment such as 3D printers and high end computer accessories to assist with projects. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 23:00
    VIRIN: 210224-F-F3710-0001
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    This work, Surfing to success [Image 2 of 2], by 1st Lt. Amber Kelly-Herard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    JBPHH
    15th Wing
    Innovation
    Aloha Spark

