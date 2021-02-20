PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 20, 2021) U.S. Navy Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Eric Mull, from Portland, Ore., assigned to the “Magicians” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35, inserts a screw on the tail section of an MH-60R Sea Hawk on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) Feb. 20, 2021. John Finn, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 22:27
|Photo ID:
|6531920
|VIRIN:
|210220-N-SS350-1039
|Resolution:
|2970x3712
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jason Waite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
